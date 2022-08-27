Glass.Bird

Sign up
Visiting sister-in-laws for their twins 18th birthdays on the weekend. When the sun was shining like this moment, it was lovely in the warmth. Hard to believe this garden was covered in snow just last week.
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and wonderful bokeh.
August 30th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What a pretty thing, nicely lit.
August 30th, 2022
