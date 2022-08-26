Previous
Concentrated beauty. by kartia
127 / 365

Concentrated beauty.

I like how the colour has intensified as the bloom has dehydrated.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
haskar ace
Lovely light and textures.
August 26th, 2022  
