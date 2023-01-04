Previous
Are you a mermaid? by kartia
165 / 365

Are you a mermaid?

Our labradoodle usually needs no encouragement to jump right in, so it was a rare snap to find her considering someone else's position first.
4th January 2023 4th Jan 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
48% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot, such lovely detail on the wet fur!
February 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
tells a great story.
February 23rd, 2023  
