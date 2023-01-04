Sign up
165 / 365
Are you a mermaid?
Our labradoodle usually needs no encouragement to jump right in, so it was a rare snap to find her considering someone else's position first.
4th January 2023
4th Jan 23
2
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
203
photos
105
followers
147
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
4th January 2023 12:40pm
Diana
ace
What a great shot, such lovely detail on the wet fur!
February 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
tells a great story.
February 23rd, 2023
