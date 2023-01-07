Sign up
168 / 365
Our reclusive friend.
We were keeping a careful eye on each other as we both enjoyed the summer sunshine. I quite like knowing there are Red Belly Blacks around the shack. They help keep the other varieties further afield :)
7th January 2023
7th Jan 23
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...

171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
7th January 2023 1:20pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing critter, I would have run a mile!
February 23rd, 2023
Kartia
ace
@mirroroflife
Here's the snake!
February 23rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Oh I love snakes, we only have about 3 species here, and rarely seen. Fab capture.
February 23rd, 2023
Kartia
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I have a crazy husband who grew up with pet snakes! Our first 15 yrs of marriage we had no snakes as pets, then one arrived 😱 and I discovered that I quite like them. Like most creatures they all have their unique personalities, and I find some of them so beautiful. Red Bellies are quite timid and usually just want to be left alone.
February 23rd, 2023
Kartia
ace
@boxplayer
😉 I'm sure we have a few excess we could send over!
February 23rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
@kartia
🤣
February 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I would have run a mile too
February 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
yes, rather this than a brown or tiger!
February 23rd, 2023
