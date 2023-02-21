Previous
Bend zee knees by kartia
175 / 365

Bend zee knees

There are so many little lovelies around right now. And this one was on quite a slope so my knees were aching by the time I climbed around her on my way back home!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Babs ace
Isn't she a beauty, looks lovely in the sunlight
February 22nd, 2023  
Helen Westerbeke
awesome
February 22nd, 2023  
