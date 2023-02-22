Sign up
Are you following me?
Georgina and I were following the same path for a little while but she's not good at sharing!
(no offence any Georgina's out there, just my nickname for all the Brush turkey's we come across)
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
201
photos
105
followers
147
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
21st February 2023 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Georgina's a lovely girl!
February 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they, but she is beautiful in her own way.
February 22nd, 2023
