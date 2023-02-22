Previous
Are you following me? by kartia
176 / 365

Are you following me?

Georgina and I were following the same path for a little while but she's not good at sharing!

(no offence any Georgina's out there, just my nickname for all the Brush turkey's we come across)
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Issi Bannerman ace
Georgina's a lovely girl!
February 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they, but she is beautiful in her own way.
February 22nd, 2023  
