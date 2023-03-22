Previous
Next
Betrothed by kartia
183 / 365

Betrothed

Our eldest enjoying an afternoon exploring the outlet of Boambee creek with his fiancé. Another daughter soon is more exciting than I’d expected. We spent a lovely break with them both, special days.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise