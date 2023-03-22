Sign up
183 / 365
Betrothed
Our eldest enjoying an afternoon exploring the outlet of Boambee creek with his fiancé. Another daughter soon is more exciting than I’d expected. We spent a lovely break with them both, special days.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
0
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
211
photos
103
followers
145
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
1
365
iPhone 7
22nd March 2023 3:56pm
family
,
australia
,
holidays
