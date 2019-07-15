Sign up
1 / 365
Massey-Ferguson
Our beloved Fergie
15th July 2019
15th Jul 19
1
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
124
photos
92
followers
161
following
1
23
25
Tags
tractors
,
myall
Dorre Andresen
ace
What a grand shot of your Fergie!
August 5th, 2022
