Previous
183 / 365
Unhealthy
But awfully yummy
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4711
photos
111
followers
112
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
unhealthy
,
cadbury
,
july23words
,
mint top deck
Babs
ace
We have to live dangerously occasionally don't we.
David always says if chocolate was unhealthy God wouldn't have made it taste so good. ha ha.
July 2nd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
he is very right 🤣
July 2nd, 2023
close
365 Project
close
