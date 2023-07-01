Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
182 / 365
Books I read in June
From to tp bottom:
A medical thriller that was only an average read, a bit slow.
A general fiction that was confusing, far fetched and nonsensical
A psychological thriller as a fast paced enjoyable read
A psychological thriller which was an easy enjoyable read
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4710
photos
111
followers
112
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2023 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Diana
ace
They all look good and I am sure I would enjoy one. Just don't have the time for reading.
July 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close