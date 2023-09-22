Sign up
265 / 365
Look Up
I had to look up when crossing a bridge
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4793
photos
116
followers
115
following
72% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd September 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
look up
,
sept23words
Boxplayer
ace
Nice symmetry
September 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh,nice!
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
X marks the spot, what an amazing capture and bridge!
September 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
It pays to look up. I thought the same as Diana
@ludwigsdiana
X marks the spot.
September 22nd, 2023
