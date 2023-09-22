Previous
Look Up by kjarn
265 / 365

Look Up

I had to look up when crossing a bridge
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Nice symmetry
September 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh,nice!
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
X marks the spot, what an amazing capture and bridge!
September 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
It pays to look up. I thought the same as Diana @ludwigsdiana X marks the spot.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise