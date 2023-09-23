Previous
Tulips by kjarn
Tulips

I visited a tulip festival today, such beautiful flowers
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Kathy A


@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca
Gorgeous shot, full of Spring
September 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A
@casablanca my favourite season. Thank you for the fav
September 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Glorious!
September 23rd, 2023  
Diana
How gorgeous they are, beautiful capture and colours.
September 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana It was a beautiful display. Thank you for the fav
September 23rd, 2023  
JackieR
Spring on me screen in the first day of autumn
September 23rd, 2023  
