Street Art by kjarn
269 / 365

Street Art

This really did my head in
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
What a great find and capture, the artist sure knew what he/she was doing!
September 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous find
September 26th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes. Great image!
September 26th, 2023  
moni kozi
Whoa!!!!!!!!!!!!!
September 26th, 2023  
