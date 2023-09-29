Previous
In My Cupboard by kjarn
272 / 365

In My Cupboard

This would be the linen cupboard
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
74% complete

Photo Details

Love the selective focus and dof. Very neat and tidy in your cupboard ;-)
September 29th, 2023  
And I'd find a cat in there!! It's very tidy. Nice dof
September 29th, 2023  
And very tidy it is!
September 29th, 2023  
