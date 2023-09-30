Previous
On My Walk by kjarn
On My Walk

Spotted this as I walked past
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia.
Kathy
The pamphlet and that eye really stands out in the leaves.
September 30th, 2023  
Taffy
Interesting social commentary!
September 30th, 2023  
Kathy A
@randystreat it's an empty cigarette pack
September 30th, 2023  
