Previous
273 / 365
On My Walk
Spotted this as I walked past
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4801
photos
116
followers
115
following
74% complete
View this month »
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smokes
,
on my walk
,
sept23words
Kathy
ace
The pamphlet and that eye really stands out in the leaves.
September 30th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Interesting social commentary!
September 30th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
it's an empty cigarette pack
September 30th, 2023
