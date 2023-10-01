Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
Books I read in September
From top to bottom:
A general fiction which was well written and interesting but way too wordy and way too long
A historical fiction which I really enjoyed
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another good month of reading!
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
Sounds like interesting reads. I find Bryce Courtenay heavy going.
October 1st, 2023
