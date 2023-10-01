Previous
Books I read in September by kjarn
Books I read in September

From top to bottom:

A general fiction which was well written and interesting but way too wordy and way too long
A historical fiction which I really enjoyed
Kathy A

Ann H. LeFevre
Another good month of reading!
October 1st, 2023  
Babs
Sounds like interesting reads. I find Bryce Courtenay heavy going.
October 1st, 2023  
