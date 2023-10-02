Sign up
Previous
275 / 365
Another Jigsaw Completed
The hardest one yet. 1000 pieces but they did have letters on the back 🤣
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
275
Tags
jigsaw
,
doors & windows of the world
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh that one looks fun!!
October 2nd, 2023
