Another Jigsaw Completed by kjarn
275 / 365

Another Jigsaw Completed

The hardest one yet. 1000 pieces but they did have letters on the back 🤣
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
75% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh that one looks fun!!
October 2nd, 2023  
