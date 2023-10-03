Previous
Spring by kjarn
Spring

Pretty little pink and white blooms
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Gorgeous blossoms beautifully captured, such lovely detail and tones.
October 3rd, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
October 3rd, 2023  
Lovely. So many shades of pink.
October 3rd, 2023  
