Previous
285 / 365
Happy Birthday
Amelia turns 7
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
birthday
granddaughter
amelia
Casablanca
😂😂😂 Fantastic! Happy birthday wishes, she is so funny 🎉🥳🎁🎈🎂
October 12th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
Such fun Amelia.
I'm sure you had a very happy Birthday!
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
Fabulous hope you had a great day Amelia
October 12th, 2023
Mags
LOL! Fun silly faces!
October 12th, 2023
Diana
Happy Birthday Amelia! Lovely triptych of her, she seems so surprised ;-)
October 12th, 2023
I'm sure you had a very happy Birthday!