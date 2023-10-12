Previous
Happy Birthday by kjarn
Happy Birthday

Amelia turns 7
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
😂😂😂 Fantastic! Happy birthday wishes, she is so funny 🎉🥳🎁🎈🎂
October 12th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such fun Amelia.
I'm sure you had a very happy Birthday!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous hope you had a great day Amelia
October 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Fun silly faces!
October 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Amelia! Lovely triptych of her, she seems so surprised ;-)
October 12th, 2023  
