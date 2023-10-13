Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
Another jigsaw completed
This was the hardest yet, 1000 pieces and no helpful letters on the back
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
2
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4814
photos
116
followers
114
following
78% complete
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2023 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jigsaw
,
eeboo
,
summer bouquet
Babs
ace
This one is a beauty. It does look complicated though. You must be pleased with yourself to finish it.
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
This is a real beauty Kathy, it must have taken a while to complete!
October 13th, 2023
