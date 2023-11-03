Previous
Kettle by kjarn
307 / 365

Kettle

For the words of the month
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this neat looking kettle!
November 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh snappish nice one
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise