Family
I did not take this photo.
My son-in-law, daughter, granddaughter and son all together in London for the first time in over 5 years. I so wish I could have been there too.
10th November 2023
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
family
