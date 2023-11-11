Previous
Craft by kjarn
Loads of embroidery cotton just waiting for me to embroider something
11th November 2023

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
JackieR
These are all yours??! Wowsers
November 11th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous shots of these gorgeous colours, what are you going to make? I miss the days when I could still do this.
November 11th, 2023  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana I used them a lot many years ago, I used to do all sorts of cross stitch but haven’t used them for quite a while. I dug them out for a craft photo and now I want to use them again. Thank you for the fav
November 11th, 2023  
