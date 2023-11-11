Sign up
Craft
Loads of embroidery cotton just waiting for me to embroider something
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2023 5:45pm
craft
cotton
nov23words
JackieR
ace
These are all yours??! Wowsers
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shots of these gorgeous colours, what are you going to make? I miss the days when I could still do this.
November 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I used them a lot many years ago, I used to do all sorts of cross stitch but haven’t used them for quite a while. I dug them out for a craft photo and now I want to use them again. Thank you for the fav
November 11th, 2023
