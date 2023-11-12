Previous
Petunia by kjarn
316 / 365

Petunia

Such a lovely display
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Lovely to see your petunias- mine have all died off now as it gets colder!
November 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler If only these were mine, I am hopeless with flowers so I just admire everyone else’s. Thank you for the fav
November 12th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a beautiful shot! I love the shade of yellow.
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise