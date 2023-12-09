Previous
Christmas by kjarn
Christmas

Christmas tree at Customs House in Sydney
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Olwynne
Aah beautiful. I love Christmas, everywhere looks colourful and "happy"
December 8th, 2023  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Gorgeous
December 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nicely decorated tree.
December 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very festive
December 8th, 2023  
