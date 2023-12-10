Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
344 / 365
Advent
My advent puzzle is coming along nicely
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4872
photos
115
followers
112
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2023 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
advent
,
jigsaw puzzle
Corinne C
ace
A pretty puzzle!
December 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
It's beautiful!
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close