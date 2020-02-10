Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1779
so very hard to stay awake
Angel giving a big koala yawn in the early morning fog. She is the most photogenic koala!
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2581
photos
226
followers
198
following
487% complete
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1775
1776
686
1777
687
1778
688
1779
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
angel
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous girl!
February 10th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
She looks as if she’s laughing at you KG 😂😂.
February 10th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
I thought she looked as if she was laughing too!
February 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous capture - a girl is allowed a big yawn as she wakes up in the morning ! fav
February 10th, 2020
KV
ace
Priceless! Love Angel’s expression!
February 10th, 2020
365 Project
close