so very hard to stay awake by koalagardens
Photo 1779

so very hard to stay awake

Angel giving a big koala yawn in the early morning fog. She is the most photogenic koala!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous girl!
February 10th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
She looks as if she’s laughing at you KG 😂😂.
February 10th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
I thought she looked as if she was laughing too!
February 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous capture - a girl is allowed a big yawn as she wakes up in the morning ! fav
February 10th, 2020  
KV ace
Priceless! Love Angel’s expression!
February 10th, 2020  
