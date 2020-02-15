Sign up
Photo 694
lucky find
I couldn't believe it when I found this fungi or moss or whatever it is growing on some lattice frame on my verandah. It converted to bw rather nicely and is amazing in its architecture.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2595
photos
226
followers
197
following
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
1782
692
693
1783
27
694
1784
1785
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th February 2020 1:06pm
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
moss
,
fungi
,
wth
,
for2020
SwChappell
ace
Strange but very cool moss. Looks great in b&w
February 17th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Your verandah has a mohawk...
February 17th, 2020
