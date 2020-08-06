Previous
iceburg by koalagardens
Photo 867

iceburg

This is my most prolific flowering rose, and it seems to go nearly all year round.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
August 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Gorgeous... the bloom at the top has a slight pink tone... they are very healthy and beautiful.
August 7th, 2020  
