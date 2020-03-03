Previous
Allatoona Dam by kvphoto
Allatoona Dam

We've had so much rain lately that the Allatoona dam is releasing record amounts of water. This is the first time I've seen the floodgates open since typically they release from the bottom of the dam.
Kate ace
I love this composition and the texture in the clouds.
March 3rd, 2020  
