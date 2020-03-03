Sign up
Photo 428
Allatoona Dam
We've had so much rain lately that the Allatoona dam is releasing record amounts of water. This is the first time I've seen the floodgates open since typically they release from the bottom of the dam.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
428
photos
39
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
3rd March 2020 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
dam
,
black & white
,
release
,
canon 7d
,
lake allatoona
,
floodgates
Kate
ace
I love this composition and the texture in the clouds.
March 3rd, 2020
