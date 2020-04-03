Previous
Japanese Red Maple Sunrise by kvphoto
Japanese Red Maple Sunrise

My Japanese Red Maple looks so beautiful when it is backlit by the early morning sun. This abstract shot was created by intentional camera movement (ICM) and a the use of a slow shutter speed.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

KV

@kvphoto
Jean ace
Love this colorful ICM!
April 3rd, 2020  
haskar ace
lovely colours.
April 3rd, 2020  
