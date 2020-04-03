Sign up
Photo 459
Japanese Red Maple Sunrise
My Japanese Red Maple looks so beautiful when it is backlit by the early morning sun. This abstract shot was created by intentional camera movement (ICM) and a the use of a slow shutter speed.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
459
photos
42
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
3rd April 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
streaks
,
canon 7d
,
icm
,
japanese red maple
,
intentional camera movement
Jean
ace
Love this colorful ICM!
April 3rd, 2020
haskar
ace
lovely colours.
April 3rd, 2020
