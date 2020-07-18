Previous
All Seeing Eye by kvphoto
Photo 565

All Seeing Eye

"The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want."
----F. Scott Fitzgerald ------- The Digital Photography School weekly challenge is abstracts... don't ask me how I arrived here but I can tell you that this started as a white bowl of food coloring (gel type) in the sun. Today it is super hot/humid outside... although I shot this outside on the deck in the sun... the majority of my time was spent editing in PhotoShop & Aurora HD. I had fun playing around. Hope you have a great day!
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
It does look like an eye. Wonderful abstract.
July 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That's so cool! Well done, KV!
July 18th, 2020  
