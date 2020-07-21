Sign up
Photo 568
Inverted
"Creativity is intelligence having fun."
--Albert Einstein
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
568
photos
82
followers
87
following
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st July 2020 9:09am
Tags
green
,
flower
,
pink
,
orange
,
quote
,
inverted
,
echinacea
,
albert einstein
,
photoshop cc
,
sony a7iii
Jean
ace
Cool quote! Neat image!
July 21st, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice composition and absolutely wonderful processing.
July 21st, 2020
Mallory
ace
What a fun image! Creative!
July 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice inversion :)
July 21st, 2020
