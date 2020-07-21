Previous
Inverted by kvphoto
Photo 568

Inverted

"Creativity is intelligence having fun."

--Albert Einstein
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Jean ace
Cool quote! Neat image!
July 21st, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice composition and absolutely wonderful processing.
July 21st, 2020  
Mallory ace
What a fun image! Creative!
July 21st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice inversion :)
July 21st, 2020  
