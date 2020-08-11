Sign up
Photo 589
Zinnia
"In joy or sadness, flowers are our constant friends."
-- Okakura Kakuzo
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
593
photos
90
followers
93
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
11th August 2020 4:20pm
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
zinnia
,
focus stacking
,
canon eos r
Milanie
ace
Beautifully presented
August 11th, 2020
