Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 919
Sharing the Nectar
Two Zebra Longwing Butterflies share a purple conflower with a Monarch Butterfly. Butterflies seem to share nicely... so different from hummingbirds.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
0
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
916
154
917
155
156
918
157
919
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th July 2021 10:54am
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflower
,
zebra longwing
,
smith gilbert gardens
Susan Wakely
ace
What beautiful butterflies.
July 7th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Much more gentle souls, those flutterbys. Great timing.
July 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2021
