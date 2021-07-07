Previous
Sharing the Nectar by kvphoto
Photo 919

Sharing the Nectar

Two Zebra Longwing Butterflies share a purple conflower with a Monarch Butterfly. Butterflies seem to share nicely... so different from hummingbirds.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What beautiful butterflies.
July 7th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Much more gentle souls, those flutterbys. Great timing.
July 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2021  
