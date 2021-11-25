Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by kvphoto
Photo 1060

Happy Thanksgiving

“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.“

—James E. Faust—Happy Thanksgiving from our home to yours.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Kate ace
Fabulous sunburst and reflections. Happy Thanksgiving
November 25th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos and for being an inspiration!
November 25th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome fav - Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours
November 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful sunburst.
November 25th, 2021  
