Photo 1060
Happy Thanksgiving
“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.“
—James E. Faust—Happy Thanksgiving from our home to yours.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
4
2
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th November 2021 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flag
,
thanksgiving
,
sunstar
,
“happy
,
thanksgiving”
Kate
ace
Fabulous sunburst and reflections. Happy Thanksgiving
November 25th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos and for being an inspiration!
November 25th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome fav - Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours
November 25th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful sunburst.
November 25th, 2021
