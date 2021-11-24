Sign up
Photo 1059
Pluto
My neighbor's dog came to visit me this morning... he was barking like crazy but stopped long enough for me to get a few shots. He is a golden doodle named Pluto.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
5
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th November 2021 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
leaves
,
fence
,
chain link fence
,
golden doodle
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah, Pluto looks very cute.
November 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
He looks so sweet.
November 24th, 2021
Mags
ace
What a cute capture and visitor!
November 24th, 2021
Corinne
ace
He looks cute
November 24th, 2021
Bill
ace
Nice visitor.
November 24th, 2021
