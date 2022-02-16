On the Road Again

We picked up the truck late Tuesday, hitched up & headed to Junction, Texas for the night… stayed at a blissfully quiet city park. Hit the road before sunup and drove over 500 miles in heavy winds. In the afternoon the weather went from 71F to 39F in one hour and this weather front brought snow to the upper atmosphere. I have to say that the weather conditions combined with the golden light of sunset bathed the mountains in such gorgeous light… we didn’t stop to shoot and just enjoyed the amazing light.



We stopped to fuel up west of Albuquerque, NM and parked in RV parking overnight at the travel center… so happy to have a safe place to park for the night. Heading to Winslow, AZ today & Grand Canyon tomorrow.