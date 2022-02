Bright Angel Trail

Day 9: February 18. We packed up camp at Homolovi State Park and headed to the Grand Canyon… the San Francisco Mountains in Flagstaff were snow capped and had gorgeous tones of silver, grays, blues, and lavenders. We arrived at 3 pm and set up camp and then took a ride over to the South Rim. I got my first view of the Bright Angel Trail and its two tunnels. This is the trail that I will traverse to leave the canyon on the final day of my backpacking trip. So excited.