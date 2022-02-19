Previous
Bright Angel Trail by kvphoto
Bright Angel Trail

Day 10: February 19. Waffles with blueberries for breakfast… yum! Had a nice walk with Sugar… she loves playing in the snow… there are still a few snowy spots from the snow that fell earlier in the week.

I have a few days to acclimate to the altitude before my backpacking trip begins and today I hiked to the 1.5 mile rest house and back on the Bright Angel Trail. I was glad I had crampons for my boots since parts of the trail were icy. I saw a woman slip and fall on the ice and met a man hiking with his daughter who had the same experience… he said their crampons were at home — also head another person say that. I was glad to be prepared.

I had no problem with the hike… drank lots of water with an electrolyte solution and had plenty of salty snacks. I feel very ready for my trip but will keep up my practice runs until time to leave.
KV

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and clarity. Glad to hear you are back to enjoying your trip.
February 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
You sound well prepared and that makes me happy 😀 Very wise. Beautiful skies and I love the sound of that breakfast too!
February 20th, 2022  
