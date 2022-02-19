Bright Angel Trail

Day 10: February 19. Waffles with blueberries for breakfast… yum! Had a nice walk with Sugar… she loves playing in the snow… there are still a few snowy spots from the snow that fell earlier in the week.



I have a few days to acclimate to the altitude before my backpacking trip begins and today I hiked to the 1.5 mile rest house and back on the Bright Angel Trail. I was glad I had crampons for my boots since parts of the trail were icy. I saw a woman slip and fall on the ice and met a man hiking with his daughter who had the same experience… he said their crampons were at home — also head another person say that. I was glad to be prepared.



I had no problem with the hike… drank lots of water with an electrolyte solution and had plenty of salty snacks. I feel very ready for my trip but will keep up my practice runs until time to leave.