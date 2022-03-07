Butterweed Feet

Grand Canyon Trip Day 26: March 7. We drove over 400 miles today and almost all of it on I-20. It was a pretty uneventful day… the weather was cool and we had a gray overcast sky for most of the day. For just a few minutes we saw a blue sky. We arrived at LaFluer’s Bluff State Park in Jackson. MS at 3:45 and went for a nice walk with Sugar.



We stayed here on our way to the Grand Canyon and now it is like coming full circle on our return trip. The pretty butterweed flowers are blooming everywhere… it is nice to see the bright yellow flowers… we saw a few of them the first time but now there are so many more blooms. My picture of the day is title “butterweed feet” and these feet have walked a few miles on this journey to the Grand Canyon and back home again.