Phantom Ranch Corall

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). We had a yummy breakfast at Phantom Ranch and hit the trail early to head to our next stop at Indian Garden campground. You can see the canteen in the background. Currently the doors are closed due to COVID and only takeout meals are available. There are picnic tables available to have a nice meal outside... just wishing we could have eaten inside... maybe some day it will reopen.



--Sorry for my absence... I have been super busy hiking & biking this week & doing maintenance on the camper. I'll be gone for a bit longer since I have to purchase, transport, & install about 80-100 bags (1.5-2 CF per bag) of mulch in the yard. It is Spring black Friday sale at our local stores so I need to do this now.