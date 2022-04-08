Previous
Next
Silver Bridge by kvphoto
Photo 1190

Silver Bridge

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). I was a touch sorry to leave Bright Angel Campground behind and after we crossed the Colorado River on the Silver Bridge I turned to look back towards Phantom Ranch one last time.

The Silver Bridge supports the trans-canyon pipeline and is a feat of engineering. The pipeline transports 500,000 gallons of water from Roaring Springs near the North Rim to Grand Canyon Village on the south rim. For more info: https://grcahistory.org/sites/colorado-river-corridor/silver-bridge/#:~:text=The%20Silver%20Bridge%20was%20built,moving%20across%20the%20canyon%20here.

--Sorry for my absence... I have been super busy hiking & biking this week & doing maintenance on the camper. I'll be gone for a bit longer since I have to purchase, transport, & install about 80-100 bags (1.5-2 CF per bag) of mulch in the yard. It is Spring black Friday sale at our local stores so I need to do this now.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
April 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, that looks scary
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise