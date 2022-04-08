Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). I was a touch sorry to leave Bright Angel Campground behind and after we crossed the Colorado River on the Silver Bridge I turned to look back towards Phantom Ranch one last time.
