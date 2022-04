Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). I was a touch sorry to leave Bright Angel Campground behind and after we crossed the Colorado River on the Silver Bridge I turned to look back towards Phantom Ranch one last time.The Silver Bridge supports the trans-canyon pipeline and is a feat of engineering. The pipeline transports 500,000 gallons of water from Roaring Springs near the North Rim to Grand Canyon Village on the south rim. For more info: https://grcahistory.org/sites/colorado-river-corridor/silver-bridge/#:~:text=The%20Silver%20Bridge%20was%20built,moving%20across%20the%20canyon%20here. --Sorry for my absence... I have been super busy hiking & biking this week & doing maintenance on the camper. I'll be gone for a bit longer since I have to purchase, transport, & install about 80-100 bags (1.5-2 CF per bag) of mulch in the yard. It is Spring black Friday sale at our local stores so I need to do this now.