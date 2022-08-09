Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail by kvphoto
Spicebush Swallowtail

“Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”

— Dolly Parton
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
Mags ace
I am enjoying your beautiful butterflies!
August 10th, 2022  
Bill ace
Another really nice shot.
August 10th, 2022  
