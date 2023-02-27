Sign up
Photo 1509
Pink Azalea
Filler --Our beautiful pink azalea has begun blooming.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
5
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1823
photos
155
followers
151
following
413% complete
View this month »
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Latest from all albums
1504
1505
285
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th February 2023 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
pink
,
azalea
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and soft shadows on those blossoms.
February 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wry pretty!
February 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
February 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2023
Barb
ace
Looking forward to summer here in Montana when we'll have beautiful flowers like this to photograph!
February 28th, 2023
