Northern Cardinal & Carolina Chickadee by kvphoto
Photo 1510

Northern Cardinal & Carolina Chickadee

"Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul."

--Emily Dickinson
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
Mags ace
Felix and Oscar! LOL! Lovely capture!
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I almost missed the little Chickadee because of the fabulous colour of the Cardinal.
February 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
February 28th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wow! The cardinal really stands out against the mutes greens and blues of the background! Nice one!
February 28th, 2023  
