Photo 1515
Fiery Sunset
"Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty."
--John Ruskin--photographed on 3/6.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
fiery
Heather
ace
Stunning with the sunset colours in the sky and the silhouettes of the branches! Fav
March 8th, 2023
