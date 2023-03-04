Previous
Layered Sunset by kvphoto
Layered Sunset

"Life does not come with instructions on how to live, but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter, so enjoy your day."

--Debbie Shapiro
Heather ace
A perfect title for this gorgeous shot! Fav
March 8th, 2023  
