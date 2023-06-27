Previous
Pink & Orange by kvphoto
Photo 1629

Pink & Orange

Some of the petals on the orange coneflowers have twisted pink petals.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Our coneflowers are just starting to open. I can't ait to get some shots of them.
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks as if the underneath colour is pink & they have twisted over. Still a pretty shot!
June 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the twisted petals.
June 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the colours, the light, your dof! A beautiful shot! Fav
June 28th, 2023  
