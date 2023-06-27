Sign up
Photo 1629
Pink & Orange
Some of the petals on the orange coneflowers have twisted pink petals.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
4
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1945
photos
145
followers
142
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th June 2023 2:43pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bloom
,
orange coneflower
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Our coneflowers are just starting to open. I can't ait to get some shots of them.
June 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks as if the underneath colour is pink & they have twisted over. Still a pretty shot!
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the twisted petals.
June 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the colours, the light, your dof! A beautiful shot! Fav
June 28th, 2023
