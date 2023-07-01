Sign up
Photo 1633
The Disk
The disk is the central part of the coneflower and is made up small individual flowers. The petals are also made up of numerous small flowers.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
1
Photo Details
10
10
1
1
1
1
365
365
ILCE-7M3
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st July 2023 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bloom
,
refraction
,
disk
,
dewdrops
,
coneflower
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty colors and details.
July 1st, 2023
