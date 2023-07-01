Previous
The Disk by kvphoto
Photo 1633

The Disk

The disk is the central part of the coneflower and is made up small individual flowers. The petals are also made up of numerous small flowers.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty colors and details.
July 1st, 2023  
